Diwali signifies renewed hope: Chaudhry

Former Prime Minister and Fiji Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhry says Diwali signifies renewed hope and aspirations, love and happiness, and traditionally, the triumph of good over evil.

In his Diwali message, Chaudhry said as Lord Rama returns to Ayodhya after 14 years, having vanquished the evil Ravana, here in Fiji, we do our best to keep our religious and cultural traditions alive as we prepare our homes and hearts to embrace the festivities and prayers.

“The Hindu Festival of Lights is here once again, bringing with it the warmth and glitter of glowing candles and twinkling lights.”

“I understand that with the soaring cost of living, particularly of those food items used to prepare sweets, savouries and other delicacies for the festivities, the celebrations for many of you this year would likely be subdued.”

“As Diwali is a time for caring and sharing, I call on all those who are better off to remember those in need and share your happiness with them.”

“Wishing you all happy festivities. May the lights of Diwali brighten up your lives and bring you renewed hope.”