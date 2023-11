Labasa striker Sofi Diyalowai will lead Fiji Kulas in the Pacific Games in Solomon Islands next week.

Diyalowai will be assisted by Ba midfielder Luisa Tamanitoakula.

Coach Angeline Chua said the two players have a lot of experience and their leadership qualities on and off the field has been exceptionally remarkable.

The Fiji Kulas will depart for Honiara on Tuesday.