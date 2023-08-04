Double header in Lautoka on Sunday

A Digicel Fiji Premier League Round 15 double header will be played at Churchill Park in Lautoka on Sunday.

This is after Ba vs Labasa fixture initially scheduled for 3pm on Saturday was moved to Sunday.

The match will now be played at 1pm on Sunday and the top of the table clash between leaders Lautoka and champions Rewa will follow at 3pm.

Other remaining matches will be played as scheduled where Suva will travel to Lawaqa Park to face Nadroga while around the same time, Nadi will battle against bottom placed Tavua and Navua will host Tailevu Naitasiri at the Uprising Sports Centre.