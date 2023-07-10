Monday, July 10, 2023
Dream comes true for flyer Narawa

Photo courtesy: Nicholas Aguilera

It was a dream come true for Fiji-born All Blacks winger Emoni Narawa after making a fairy-tale debut in the 41-12 win over Argentina in the Rugby Championship on Sunday.

The Chiefs winger said it was an aim accomplished ticking off a box after getting his first cap and try on debut.

“It was quite special, like a dream come true running out the tunnel,” Narawa told stuff.nz.

“All those emotions came in at the final whistle, so it was special.”

“I was quite nervous the whole week, but you’ve got experienced players all around you,” Narawa said.

“They told me all week just to be myself, and just enjoy the moment.”

Narawa said the international stage was something different.

”It’s a different level, it’s a whole different pace to the game.”

Narawa made 79 metres throughout the contest with two defenders beaten and one clean break.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
