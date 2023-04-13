Thursday, April 13, 2023
Drier than usual conditions in Central Division

Significantly drier than usual conditions persisted in the Central Division and most parts of the Lau Group last month.

In particular, the Suva to Nausori area experienced less than half of the rainfall amount it normally gets during the month.

According to the statistics released by the Fiji Metrological Service, the rainfall station in Suva recorded 157 millimetres of rainfall during March, while its long-term average for the month is normally around 345 millimetres.

Similarly, the rainfall station in Nausori recorded 140 millimetres of rainfall during the past month, while it would normally receive around 356 millimetres during March.

Suppressed rainfall has extended into April. Abnormally drier than usual conditions affected the Central Division during the first ten days of the month.

Consequently, severe rainfall deficiency has affected the Central Division including Monasavu since March 2023.

Over the January to March 2023 period in total, severe rainfall deficiency was prevalent at Navua and Monasavu while Nausori was on “Watch” for severe dry conditions.

Meanwhile, the seven-day weather outlook indicate some showers over the Central Division and Lau Group in the next seven days.

However, the rainfall amount is unlikely to provide any relieve to the water stress that’s currently experienced in the two areas.

Furthermore, while the extended rainfall outlook for the May to July 2023 season does not indicate persistence of abnormally dry condition in the Central Division and Lau Group, rainfall amount is likely to decrease as the country transitions from the Wet Season.

The dry season in Fiji is from May to October.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
