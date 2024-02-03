Drua beaten narrowly in warm up

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua went down 43-40 to the ACT Brumbies in their Super Rugby Pacific warm up match in Canberra tonight.

The visitors made an explosive start to the match with winger Taniela Rakuro showing his sheer speed and strength to get across the line and score for an early lead.

Fullback Ilaisa Droasese, Te’ ahiwaru Cirikidaveta and Rakuro scored three further tries while Kemu Valetini converted all four as Drua led 28-24 at the break.

Epeli Momo’s bursting run early in the second half saw Apisalome Vota touching down for Drua’s fifth try as the lead opened up to 35-24.

The Brumbies picked up their game and came out strongly in the remaining period of the encounter and scored three consecutive tries, two of which were converted to take a 43-35 lead.

The Drua applied late pressure and were awarded with a try just before the final whistle but it wasn’t enough to register a win.

The Mick Byrne coached side heads to Melbourne next week to face the Rebels in their second warm up match before facing the Blues in Auckland in their Super Rugby Pacific opener on 24 February.