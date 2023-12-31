Drua mentor sets ambitious targets for 2024

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Head Coach Mick Bryne has set ambitious targets for the 2024 season of Super Rugby Pacific.

Looking back at the team’s evolution over the past two years, Bryne shared, “When we started our journey for 2023, there were questions about whether we could compete at the top end of Super Rugby.”

“Our belief has always been that we are good enough, but we had to build confidence and belief within our camp.”

Bryne highlighted key moments that boosted the team’s confidence.

“Getting a good win against Moana Pasifika was a great start, and our first home game against Crusaders really challenged our boys. It was a joyous occasion for Fiji, but more importantly, it gave the players belief,” he said.

Byrne emphasized the importance of consistency in their game, citing the match against the Reds.

“That game showed that when we believe and get our act together, we play great rugby,” Bryne noted, referring to their qualification for the quarterfinals.

“Our match in Christchurch against the 12-time Super champions was a big learning opportunity and gave us a good insight for the next season.”

He expressed gratitude for the enriching experience of living in Fiji, understanding village life, and the deep connection of rugby within the community.

“Living in Fiji and understanding village life and what rugby means here has been humbling. We don’t shy away from the responsibility that comes with it,”

Looking forward to 2024, Bryne is aware of the growing expectations.

“The expectations are on us to improve in 2024. While we get better, our opponents are getting better as well. We have to improve more,” he stated.

He praised the team’s preseason preparations and the leadership shown by players returning from the World Cup.

“Our preseason has been really good. The Flying Fijians have come back as leaders within the program,” said Bryne.

For the upcoming Super Rugby Pacific season, Bryne is optimistic yet grounded.

“We’re setting our targets on getting to the next step and aiming for a home quarterfinal.”

“I’m grateful for this opportunity to meet tremendous people within and outside our program.”

“It’s more than the game; it’s about the people and everything you do,” he concluded, expressing his pride in the players and inspiration drawn from them.