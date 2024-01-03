Due diligence and processes needs to be followed: Rokovada

The Public Service Commission is urging Permanent Secretaries to adhere to processes, guidelines and the law that govern overseas investments or people wanting to do business with the government or government agencies.

PSC Chairperson Luke Rokovada says this will be highlighted in the next monthly Permanent Secretaries meeting.

Rokovada said he does not intend to pre-empt the decision expected be made by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka but has revealed that disciplinary actions would be taken against the Permanent Secretaries involved in the $115m wind turbine project.

He said the investigation on the project unveiled that due process and due diligence were not thoroughly undertaken by the two permanent secretaries.

He said investment guidelines given were not followed and virtually ignored, relating to the $115 million with turbine project signed between the American based Infinite Power Clean Energy PTE Limited, the Ministry of Fisheries and Forestry and the Fiji Sports Council.