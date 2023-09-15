Friday, September 15, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Elderly woman allegedly murdered in Koronivia

Investigators are treating the death of a 75-year-old woman in Koronivia who was found dead inside her house yesterday morning as alleged murder.

Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Crime Mesake Waqa said based on the initial findings and examination of the crime scene, there is an element of foul play, and investigators are treating the case as alleged murder.

A/ACP Waqa said the investigation headed by the Divisional Crime Officer East continues with the gathering of information and inquiries.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Fiji to host Women’s Mini 7s ...

The Fiji Rugby Union will be hosting two weekends of Mini Women’s 7...
News

Fiji ratifies WTO Agreement on Fish...

Fiji is the first Pacific Island Country to ratify the World Trade ...
Rugby

Hosts France inches closer to quart...

Host nation France surged to a 27-12 victory over Uruguay 27-12 in ...
News

41 reports received against Ebay Sh...

A total of 41 reports have been received by Police regarding Ebay S...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fiji to host Women’s Mini ...

Rugby
The Fiji R...

Fiji ratifies WTO Agreement on F...

News
Fiji is th...

Hosts France inches closer to qu...

Rugby
Host natio...

41 reports received against Ebay...

News
A total of...

Singh withdraws ‘Bloody Small Ki...

News
Minister f...

Drua signs NZ-based Fiji U20 sta...

Rugby
The Swire ...

Popular News

Drowning in Bua could have been ...

News
Police say...

IAEA report meets international ...

News
Prime Mini...

Turuva grabs double in Panthers ...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Forget refs, focus internally, s...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Cabinet approves Education (Amen...

News
Cabinet ha...

Rabuka to attend high level UN m...

News
Prime Mini...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Fiji to host Women’s Mini 7s tournaments