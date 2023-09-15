Elderly woman allegedly murdered in Koronivia

Investigators are treating the death of a 75-year-old woman in Koronivia who was found dead inside her house yesterday morning as alleged murder.

Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Crime Mesake Waqa said based on the initial findings and examination of the crime scene, there is an element of foul play, and investigators are treating the case as alleged murder.

A/ACP Waqa said the investigation headed by the Divisional Crime Officer East continues with the gathering of information and inquiries.