Election Report submitted to President and Speaker

The Electoral Commission and the Fijian Elections Office successfully submitted the 2022 General Election Joint Report to the Office of the President and the Office of the Speaker on Monday.

This marks the completion of a crucial duty following the Electoral Commission’s earlier challenge in meeting the submission deadline outlined in Section 14(g) of the Electoral Act 2014 due to the lack of quorum earlier in the year.

Commission Chairperson, Barbara Malimali commended the diligence of the newly constituted EC in swiftly addressing the requirements to compile and submit the Joint Report.

“The Commission is pleased to have complied with its legal obligations in respect of this report and to have collaborated with the FEO to provide His Excellency the President and the Honourable Speaker with a detailed overview of the 2022 electoral process and outcome.”

“The Electoral Commission had responded to each of the recommendations of the Multinational Observer Group, and proposed several additional recommendations, some of which anticipated the forthcoming legislative review of electoral laws.”

“In particular, the Commission has called on the Government to consider the implementation of temporary special measures to enhance gender diversity and women’s representation in Parliament, and to ensure that persons with disabilities enjoy the same rights and opportunities to vote and stand for election as others. These recommendations are in line with Fiji’s obligations under international law,” Malimali added.

Acting Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa also acknowledged the accomplishment of submitting the long-awaited Joint Report.

“I am pleased to confirm that the report has been submitted to His Excellency the President and the Honourable Speaker in accordance with the law. Despite delays, the circumstances necessitated flexibility, and I extend my gratitude to the Electoral Commission for their commitment to submitting the report,” she said.

The Joint Report comprehensively outlines the processes involved in the 2022 General Election. It also highlights the legal responsibilities of the EC and the FEO as well as their collective recommendations.