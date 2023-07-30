EU keen to strengthen support to Fiji

The European Union is keen to further strengthen support to Fiji in important areas such as climate funding, humanitarian aid and disaster management, defence and security, maritime safety, cyber security, amongst others.

Outgoing Ambassador and Head of Delegation in the Pacific, Sujiro Seam while being farewelled by Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs, Lenora Qereqeretabua, said with his new diplomatic posting in Indonesia, he looks forward to working closely with the Fiji’s Embassy in Jakarta to deepen our levels of cooperation.

He thanked the Government and the people of Fiji for their unwavering support.

In particular, he commended the People’s Coalition Government for their approach to openly engage with the EU in a transparent manner and EU highly appreciates this new approach, where people can express themselves freely in a democratic society.

Ambassador Seam is optimistic that the recent launch of the Fiji and EU Trade and Investment Forum will also increase opportunities to enhance the Fiji and EU’s partnership.

Qereqeretabua also reaffirmed Fiji’s commitment to work closely with the EU on global and regional issues of importance and in elevating our partnerships to newer heights.

She said the EU has over the years supported Fiji through initiatives across a diverse range of areas including sustainable livelihood, governance, gender and human rights, climate change, disaster risk reduction and humanitarian aid, amongst others.

Qereqeretabua said a member of the Africa, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) group of states; Fiji also looks forward for the finalization of the new ACP-EU Agreement to take us forward for the next 20 years.

Established in 1975, the European Union (EU) is represented in the Pacific by a Delegation in Suva, which is responsible for the conduct of official relations with Fiji and twelve other Pacific countries and three Overseas Countries and Territories (OCT’s).

The Delegation works closely with all the diplomatic missions of the EU Member States represented in the region.