Every Fijian has contributed significantly: PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says every Fijian at home and in overseas has played an important role in nation building.

While thanking all Fijians for their contributions in his festive season message which coincides with the Coalition Government’s first year in office, Rabuka said every individual be it health officials, peacekeepers, diplomats, military and police personnel or members of the Fijian diaspora have done their part.

He said those who criticize the Government should also be acknowledged for what they say has its own significance and value.

“I include parliamentary opposition in this. We applaud their willingness to join hands with us on crucial issues. This helps us in the task of unifying the country.”

“My vision to establish a ‘zone of peace’ has so far been well received.”

“The Pacific Islands Forum, thankfully, has formally welcomed it, but the final decision may take some time.”

“Here at home, I will be addressing you more often on how we can embed peace into our way of life. We have a foundation for this in the doctrine of the People’s Alliance Party.”

He added that the Truth and Reconciliation initiative, approved by Parliament in September, will also provide pathways to peace, unity and nation building.