Tuesday, December 26, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Every Fijian has contributed significantly: PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says every Fijian at home and in overseas has played an important role in nation building.

While thanking all Fijians for their contributions in his festive season message which coincides with the Coalition Government’s first year in office, Rabuka said every individual be it  health officials, peacekeepers, diplomats, military and police personnel or members of the Fijian diaspora have done their part.

He said those who criticize the Government should also be acknowledged for what they say has its own significance and value.

“I include parliamentary opposition in this. We applaud their willingness to join hands with us on crucial issues. This helps us in the task of unifying the country.”

“My vision to establish a ‘zone of peace’ has so far been well received.”

“The Pacific Islands Forum, thankfully, has formally welcomed it, but the final decision may take some time.”

“Here at home, I will be addressing you more often on how we can embed peace into our way of life. We have a foundation for this in the doctrine of the People’s Alliance Party.”

He added that the Truth and Reconciliation initiative, approved by Parliament in September, will also provide pathways to peace, unity and nation building.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Business

Captain Cook Cruises launches scien...

As MS Caledonian Sky continues her expedition-style itineraries of ...
Rugby

Start fresh and strong, Serevi urge...

Sevens legend Waisale Serevi who is currently holidaying in Fiji ha...
Rugby

6-week break for Kaiviti Silktails

Fiji Airways Kaiviti Silktails are on a 6-week break after successf...
Rugby

Young Waqa aims to restore family l...

Fijian Drua’s new acquisition, Waqa Nalaga is more than eager to re...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Captain Cook Cruises launches sc...

Business
As MS Cale...

Start fresh and strong, Serevi u...

Rugby
Sevens leg...

6-week break for Kaiviti Silktai...

Rugby
Fiji Airwa...

Young Waqa aims to restore famil...

Rugby
Fijian Dru...

Tabakaucoro out to fulfill mum’s...

Rugby
17-year-ol...

Historic highest paid price for ...

Business
Rice farme...

Popular News

Captain Cook Cruises launches sc...

Business
As MS Cale...

Tailor-made products for housing...

News
The Minist...

Time to reflect and help the nee...

News
FijiFirst ...

Drua’s home game tickets g...

Rugby
Fijian Dru...

Trio to appear in Labasa court f...

News
Three men ...

Localise magistrate and justices...

News
The Attorn...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Business

Captain Cook Cruises launches scientist program