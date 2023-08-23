Ex Post Fiji CEO fronts court over corrupt charges

Former Post Fiji chief executive Dr Anirudha Bansod fronted the Magistrates Court in Suva on Monday on abuse of office charges.

He is charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) on one count of Abuse of Office and one count of General Dishonesty – Causing a Loss.

Also charged with Dr Bansod are Ashish Chand and Dharmend Chand who are each charged with one count of Obtaining a Financial Advantage.

It is alleged between 1 August 2022 and 31 December 2022, Dr Bansod provided a false Confidentiality and Conflict of Interest Declaration for the tender of the Design, Development and Implementation of the Post Fiji Mobile Application and breached the confidentiality of the tender procedure.

It is further alleged between 1 August 2022 and 31 December 2022, Dr Bansod dishonestly caused a risk of loss to Post Fiji PTE Limited by authorizing the reimbursement of travel expenses incurred by him from Dubai to Nagpur, India and knew that a substantial risk of loss will occur.

In the second case, Dr Anirudha Bansod, Ashish Chand and Dharmend Chand were charged with one count each of Obtaining a Financial Advantage.

It is alleged between 1 August 2022 and 31 December 2022, Dr Bansod received a sum of $15,000 as relocation allowance despite the renewal of his contract and as a result obtained said financial advantage knowing or believing that he was not eligible to receive that financial advantage.

It is further alleged between 1 August 2022 and 31 December 2022, Ashish Chand whilst being employed as the Head of Human Resources and Dharmend Chand whilst being employed as the Acting Head of Finance of Post Fiji PTE Limited facilitated the payment of $15,000 for relocation allowance to Dr Bansod knowing his employment contract with Post Fiji PTE Limited had been renewed and not expired and was not eligible to receive the said financial advantage.

FICAC Counsel, Arieta Vaganalau, told the court that first phase of disclosures has been served to the three.

Resident Magistrate Krishan Prasad granted cash bail of $2,000 for each of the accused and ordered them not to re-offend whilst on bail.

The three were also ordered not to interfere with prosecution witnesses, not to change their residential addresses without first informing the Court and to surrender their travel documents.

Dr Bansod is to report to the FICAC Lautoka Office, while Ashish Chand and Dharmend Chand are to report to the FICAC Suva Office once a month.

A stop departure order has been issued against Dr Anirudha Bansod, Ashish Chand and Dharmend Chand.

The matter has been adjourned to September 12 for mention.