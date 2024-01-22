Ex reps rejoin Ba for new season

Three former players have rejoined Ba Football Association for this season.

Attackers Ratu Kaliova Dau and Ruel Grayven have been cleared by Tavua and Nadi to reunite with the Men in Black while Kalaveti Sivoi returns to the team after spending two seasons with Nadroga.

Interim President Azam Ali said the three players have been training with the team and will be part of their Champion vs Champion campaign against Lautoka.

He thanked Tavua, Nadi and Nadroga officials for making the transfer process easy and releasing the players in a timely manner.

The first leg of the Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion will be played this Sunday at Lautoka’s Churchill Park.