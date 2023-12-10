Exchange of info on traffic ops worries Police

The Fiji Police Force is seriously concerned about the exchange of information on a Viber group alerting drivers of the location of Police and Land Transport Authority of Fiji conducting operations.

Assistant Commissioner of Police – Operations (ACP) Livai Driu said the practice is extremely dangerous to drivers and all road users for many reasons.

“When people share the information of where checkpoints, radar operations are being conducted, it doesn’t just encourage dangerous driving behavior, but it’s also tipping off illegal operators, vehicle owners with unroadworthy vehicles who will then continue to drive vehicles that could cause injuries and loss of life.”

“The viber group is putting the lives of all road users at risk, because it has been noted that once drivers pass the traffic checkpoints they continue with their reckless driving behavior, and this has resulted in the loss of life.”

ACP Driu is calling on the public to refrain from sharing information as it nurtures a dangerous habit.

“If drivers think that they are beating the system by alerting others of where our locations are, it’s doing the exact opposite. It is nurturing a mindset, that traffic laws are only to be complied with when law enforcement authorities are present.”

“As adults we have to be aware that children are seeing what we are doing and will think that it is acceptable behavior. We will not hesitate to take stringent measures by getting the Cybercrime Unit involved if the practice does not stop, as law enforcement stakeholders are concerned about the risks it is having on other road users, who willingly comply and adhere to road rules whether Police and LTA are present or not.”

ACP Driu is again calling for drivers to adopt a change of mindset for the sake of all road users, as everyone has the right to feel safe, and not be threatened by the reckless behaviour of a few that choose to disregard road safety and traffic law.