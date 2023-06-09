Friday, June 9, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Farmer arrested in Labasa drug raid

A 25-year-old farmer was arrested following a drug raid in Naduna, Labasa this week.

A team of officers from the Labasa Police Station was deployed when information was received of the suspect’s alleged involvement in the illegal drug trade.

The Fiji Police Force in a statement said when the team arrived at the scene, the suspect ran towards a nearby farm area, where he was apprehended, and found in his possession were dried leaves and seeds believed to be marijuana.

“We continue to thank members of the public for sharing information on those involved in the illegal drug trade. Every arrest greatly assists efforts of keeping the harmful substances off our streets,” the statement said.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Ba makes winning start in FACT

Ba opened its campaign in the 2023 Digicel Fiji FACT with a 2-1 win...
Fiji FACT 2023

Vonolagi commends team for fightbac...

Tailevu Naitasiri Head Coach Tagi Vonolagi has commended his player...
Fiji FACT 2023

More composure needed, says Swamy

Nadi Football guru Kamal Swamy says more composure is needed from h...
News

FijiFirst allowed to participate in...

The FijiFirst Party will return to Parliament following the uplifti...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Ba makes winning start in FACT

Football
Ba opened ...

Vonolagi commends team for fight...

Fiji FACT 2023
Tailevu Na...

More composure needed, says Swam...

Fiji FACT 2023
Nadi Footb...

FijiFirst allowed to participate...

News
The FijiFi...

Parliament sitting deferred for ...

News
Next week'...

FijiFirst Party’s suspensi...

News
The Fijian...

Popular News

US fastest growing export market...

News
Deputy Pri...

Govt to negotiate Fiji’s r...

News
The Fiscal...

Juvenile charged over robbery an...

News
A juvenile...

Koloale down Labasa at death

Football
The Digice...

Koroisau sidelined with broken j...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

FRA CEO sent on leave pending in...

News
The Fiji R...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Ba makes winning start in FACT