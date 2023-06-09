Farmer arrested in Labasa drug raid

A 25-year-old farmer was arrested following a drug raid in Naduna, Labasa this week.

A team of officers from the Labasa Police Station was deployed when information was received of the suspect’s alleged involvement in the illegal drug trade.

The Fiji Police Force in a statement said when the team arrived at the scene, the suspect ran towards a nearby farm area, where he was apprehended, and found in his possession were dried leaves and seeds believed to be marijuana.

“We continue to thank members of the public for sharing information on those involved in the illegal drug trade. Every arrest greatly assists efforts of keeping the harmful substances off our streets,” the statement said.