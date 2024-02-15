Thursday, February 15, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

FICAC launches five year plan

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption has launched its Strategic Plan for 2024–2029, outlining its roadmap for combating corruption over the next five years.

Officially launched by Attorney-General Siromi Turaga, the plan was presented as a declaration of war against corruption’s insidious impact on society.

Acting Deputy Commissioner Francis Puleiwai emphasized the plan’s collaborative nature, stating that it belongs to every citizen who demands a just society, every business owner who yearns for a level playing field, and every young person who dreams of a future untainted by corruption.

The plan emphasized on five key areas, including organizational transformation, good governance contribution, mandate fulfilment, collaboration, and public image.

Puleiwai says that the fight against corruption is a continuous journey and requires a collective effort.

She is urging all stakeholders, including government officials, businesses, civil society organizations, and the public, to join hands and work together in implementing this strategic plan and creating a brighter future for Fiji.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Man to appear in Court for alleged ...

The Fiji Police MPaisa Task Force has charged another individual fo...
News

Quality connectivity for rural comm...

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Communications Manoa Kamikam...
Rugby

Momo proud to represent Fiji with D...

Epeli Momo, the winger from Yaloku, Ba, says he's honored to be rep...
Football

Fiji FACT shifts to Subrail Park

The 2024 Digicel Fiji FACT will now be played at Subrail Park in La...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Man to appear in Court for alleg...

News
The Fiji P...

Quality connectivity for rural c...

News
Deputy Pri...

Momo proud to represent Fiji wit...

Rugby
Epeli Momo...

Fiji FACT shifts to Subrail Park...

Football
The 2024 D...

Innovative election tool to prov...

News
The Fijian...

Investigation begins into drug t...

News
Serious co...

Popular News

Sydney Rewa wins AUFFI Fiji FACT...

Football
Sydney Rew...

Non-essential civil servants in ...

News
All non-es...

Fiji holds historic UN job speci...

News
Fiji has b...

Nabua QRT makes hard drugs arres...

News
An early m...

Inmate’s death sparks rigo...

News
Attorney-G...

Kulas lose to Solomon Is, face N...

Football
The Digice...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Man to appear in Court for alleged fraud