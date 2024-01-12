Friday, January 12, 2024
Fiji attains full status in coaching convention

Fiji Football Association has marked a significant stride in Oceania football by becoming the second member association, after New Zealand, to attain full membership status in the Oceania Football Confederation Coaching Convention.

Fiji FA’s Technical Director, Timo Jankowski says this milestone grants Fiji FA the authority to develop its A-Licence in Fiji, creating opportunities for the introduction of coaching courses with content tailored specifically for Fijian football.

“Additionally, we will receive funding and equipment which will enable us to reach out to more places, especially in more remote areas,” he said.

Looking ahead to 2024, the Fiji FA has outlined an expansion plan that includes conducting courses and events in Taveuni, Levuka, Kadavu, and the Yasawa Islands.

These initiatives are geared towards broadening football education and enhancing the sport’s development throughout Fiji.

Jankowski attributed this achievement to the long-term vision and structured approach of the Technical and Coach Education Department.

He also expressed gratitude towards Yogendra Dutt for his years of dedicated work in coach education, which laid the groundwork for this significant advancement.

The attainment of full membership status in the OFC Coaching Convention is not only a major milestone for Fiji football but also aligns with the OFC’s goal to improve and increase Oceania’s participation in international competitions.

Simran Chand
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
