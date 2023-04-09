Fiji beats Spain, progresses to quarters

Fiji has booked a place in the Cup quarterfinals of the Singapore 7s after thrashing Spain 31-0 in its final Pool B match at the National Stadium.

The Fijians played with a lot of urgency and scored two tries in the first half through Sevuloni Mocenacagi and Manueli Maisamoa while Terio Tamani successfully converted for a 14-0 halftime lead.

Tamani scored a double in the second spell after being set up beautifully on both occasions by Napolioni Bolaca.

Replacement Iowane Teba used his speed and skills well to score the final try of the match and send the Fijians into the last 8.