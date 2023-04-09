Monday, April 10, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fiji bundled out of Singapore 7s semis

Fiji suffered a 19-10 loss to New Zealand in its semifinal clash of the Singapore 7s at the National Stadium tonight.

The Kiwis started the match on an attacking note and Regan Ware on his way to score the first try was shoulder charged by Waisea Nacuqu.

The match referee awarded a penalty try to New Zealand and sin-binned Nacuqu for dangerous play.

Youngster Moses Leo and Ware scored two more tries to open up a 19-0 lead before hardworking Fijian forward Joseva Talacolo scored just before the halftime break.

Talacolo also scored Fiji’s second try midway in the final half.

Handling errors, miscommunication and indiscipline affected Fiji’s game while New Zealand clung on to win.

New Zealand will meet Argentina in the Cup final.

Argentina beat Samoa 24-19 in extra time of the first semifinal with Marcus Moneta scoring the golden point try.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Water restrictions in force for Cen...

The Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) has placed water restrictions for...
News

Two men charged over nightclub deat...

Two men have been formally charged with the alleged murder of the 2...
Football

Navua aims to bounce back in DFPL

Underdogs Navua are aiming to bounce back to its winning ways again...
Entertainment

Kanye West sued for feeding sushi t...

American rapper Kanye West has been sued for only feeding children ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Water restrictions in force for ...

News
The Water ...

Two men charged over nightclub d...

News
Two men ha...

Navua aims to bounce back in DFP...

Football
Underdogs ...

Kanye West sued for feeding sush...

Entertainment
American r...

6-man Fiji books spot in Singapo...

Sports
A 6-man Fi...

Drug related arrests continue ar...

News
Arrests co...

Popular News

Talacolo has stepped up: Golling...

Rugby
Fiji 7s co...

Nalaubu remains on top of scorer...

Football
National a...

Fiji Airways is ready to reinsta...

News
Prime Mini...

We have regrouped for Singapore ...

Singapore 7s
Fiji 7s Ca...

Parliament to repeal i-Taukei La...

Fiji Parliament
Attorney-G...

Water restrictions in force for ...

News
The Water ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Water restrictions in force for Central areas