Fiji bundled out of Singapore 7s semis

Fiji suffered a 19-10 loss to New Zealand in its semifinal clash of the Singapore 7s at the National Stadium tonight.

The Kiwis started the match on an attacking note and Regan Ware on his way to score the first try was shoulder charged by Waisea Nacuqu.

The match referee awarded a penalty try to New Zealand and sin-binned Nacuqu for dangerous play.

Youngster Moses Leo and Ware scored two more tries to open up a 19-0 lead before hardworking Fijian forward Joseva Talacolo scored just before the halftime break.

Talacolo also scored Fiji’s second try midway in the final half.

Handling errors, miscommunication and indiscipline affected Fiji’s game while New Zealand clung on to win.

New Zealand will meet Argentina in the Cup final.

Argentina beat Samoa 24-19 in extra time of the first semifinal with Marcus Moneta scoring the golden point try.