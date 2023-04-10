Fiji ends Singapore campaign with bronze

Fiji ended its campaign in the Singapore 7s with a bronze medal after beating Samoa 24-19 in a pulsating third place playoff at the National Stadium on Sunday.

Playmaker Terio Tamani put Fiji first on the board before Samoa hit back with two tries to Vaa Apelu Maliko, Tuna Tuitama to lead 12-7 at halftime.

Taunuu Niulevaea put the Samoans further ahead early in the second half before Iowane Teba came off the bench to inspire Fiji’s comeback.

Joseva Talacolo scored a beautiful try and Tamani’s conversion leveled up things.

Tuitama was yellow carded in the last minute of the match and Fiji used the opportunity well and Tamani sealed the deal with the winning try.

Meanwhile New Zealand defeated Argentina 19-17 in the Cup final to claim its second consecutive win in two weekends.