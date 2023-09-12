Tuesday, September 12, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fiji FA to introduce Beach Soccer League

Fiji Football Association will introduce a Beach Soccer League later this month where seven Southern district will compete.

Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel during the third Council Meeting at their headquarters in Vatuwaqa on Sunday said they want to grow the competition after Fiji’s impressive performance at the OFC Beach Soccer tournament in Tahiti last month.

“After playing Beach Soccer tournaments at festival level for two years in the southern division, now the competition is ready for regional beach soccer.”

“Fiji FA is in communication with the districts for the competition.”

Patel said there would be a delay in the start of the beach soccer competition in the Northern and Western division due to the unavailability of pitch and facilities.

“The Western and Northern region will start after the construction of the Beach Soccer pitch in Labasa and Ba academy.”

“The Ba academy contract has been given and the construction for the futsal court is underway and after that, the beach soccer construction will commence.”

“For the Labasa pitch, we are currently finalising the tender once that’s complete the construction work will begin.”

The Southern League will commence on 23 September.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Pair held in Vatuwaqa mugging case

The Magistrates Court in Suva has remanded two youths charged with ...
News

MSAF to procure oil spill equipment...

Cabinet has approved the Exchange of Notes with the Government of J...
News

Funds to be redeployed for Fiji Pol...

Cabinet has approved the redeployment of funds from within the 2022...
Rugby

We were lucky not get sanctioned: W...

Former captain Alun Wyn Jones has opinioned that Wales had dodged a...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Pair held in Vatuwaqa mugging ca...

News
The Magist...

MSAF to procure oil spill equipm...

News
Cabinet ha...

Funds to be redeployed for Fiji ...

News
Cabinet ha...

We were lucky not get sanctioned...

Rugby
Former cap...

T/Naitasiri to play in dual feat...

2023 Battle of Giants
Fiji Footb...

Prince of Wales attends FijiR...

Rugby
The Prince...

Popular News

Evans marries Alba Baptista in p...

Entertainment
“Captain A...

Naiqama reclaims top role at Bur...

News
Kemueli Na...

Bryan reveals his arrest in Okla...

Entertainment
The curren...

Cabinet approves Education (Amen...

News
Cabinet ha...

Suva, Nadroga to feature twice i...

Sports
Suva and N...

Botitu expected to rejoin RWC sq...

Rugby
Utility ba...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Pair held in Vatuwaqa mugging case