Fiji FA to introduce Beach Soccer League

Fiji Football Association will introduce a Beach Soccer League later this month where seven Southern district will compete.

Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel during the third Council Meeting at their headquarters in Vatuwaqa on Sunday said they want to grow the competition after Fiji’s impressive performance at the OFC Beach Soccer tournament in Tahiti last month.

“After playing Beach Soccer tournaments at festival level for two years in the southern division, now the competition is ready for regional beach soccer.”

“Fiji FA is in communication with the districts for the competition.”

Patel said there would be a delay in the start of the beach soccer competition in the Northern and Western division due to the unavailability of pitch and facilities.

“The Western and Northern region will start after the construction of the Beach Soccer pitch in Labasa and Ba academy.”

“The Ba academy contract has been given and the construction for the futsal court is underway and after that, the beach soccer construction will commence.”

“For the Labasa pitch, we are currently finalising the tender once that’s complete the construction work will begin.”

The Southern League will commence on 23 September.