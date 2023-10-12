Fiji maintains active communication with Israeli Govt

Minister for Home Affairs and Immigration Pio Tikoduadua says the Government through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will maintain active communication with the Israeli Government amidst the ongoing conflict situation.

Tikoduadua said the Government has put in place its National Integrated Coordination Centre on high alert to monitor the situation in Israel and the team consisting of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Foreign Affairs, Republic of Fiji Military Forces and Police met yesterday.

He said Fiji’s vigilance continues.

“The Government is coordinating ongoing efforts with IDF and international entities to locate and support Fijians who may still be in the Middle East, including those serving in UN Missions such as UNIFIL, UNDOF, UNTSO, MFO and the Guard Force in Iraq.”

“The stories of resilience, unity, and courage from our repatriated citizens and those still serving overseas with bolster our national resolve. This operation and our ongoing efforts emphasize Fiji’s commitment to its people, our place as a responsible global actor, and our unyielding Fijian spirit,” Tikoduadua added.

This morning a successful repatriation of a special Fiji Airways flight landed at the Nadi International Airport and was welcomed by the Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Tikoduadua said the flight not only brought back 198 Fijians, but also 13 Fijians who were pursuing their studies in Agriculture in Israel.

He added they join a diverse group of international travellers on the same flight: 13 Australians, 16 New Zealanders, eight Samoans, two Canadians, two Filipinos, and two Americans.