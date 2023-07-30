Sunday, July 30, 2023
Fiji Pearls register first win at Netball WCup

The Fiji Pearls registered its first win after beating Zimbabwe 52-48 in their second pool match at the Netball World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa on Saturday evening.

The Pearls made a slow start to the match which saw Zimbabwe take a narrow 14-12 lead in the first quarter.

The Fijians took a narrow 26-25 lead for the first time in the match in the second quarter despite their four goals denied by the match officials.

Fiji increased their lead to 43-35 in the third quarter while Zimbabwe fought hard trying to make a comeback in the final quarter of the match.

Attacker Unaisi Rauluni netted 27 goals, shooter Maliana Rusivakula snatched 24 goals while Lydia Panapasa shot once.

Fiji Pearls will face Australia in their last pool match at 7pm on Sunday.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
