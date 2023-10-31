Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Fiji remains 10th, ABs drop in World Ranking

The Simon Raiwalui coached Flying Fijians remain 10th in the world ranking after the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France this year.

Fiji has 76.38 points in the current standing.

Meanwhile, World champions South Africa tops the table with 94.54 points while Ireland has moved to the second spot with 90.57 points.

The Irish were previously ranked third with 89 points.

However, runners up New Zealand have dropped to the third spot in the world ranking table with 89.90 points following their 12-11 loss to South Africa in the final on Sunday.

Journalist | news@fijilive.com
