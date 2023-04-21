Friday, April 21, 2023
Fiji still remains on EU blacklist

Fiji still remains on the European Union blacklist for countries listed for tax evasion.

This was highlighted in the presentation by the Thematic Area 3 on Governance and Reforms at the National Economic Summit.

Suva Lawyer and Fiscal Review Committee Chair, Richard Naidu said Fiji continues to be on the list after five years being listed and this has affected some type of EU funding into Fiji.

“As in turns out, there is a quick, easy fix after digging more into what happened. There is a significant misunderstanding, which has taken up to five years to try to resolve, which should have taken much lesser time.”

Naidu added that this needs to be resolved and at the same time get the attention of the European Union on how we can move forward from this.

Following this latest revision in February 2023, the EU blacklist includes the following jurisdictions: American Samoa, Anguilla, Bahamas, British Virgin Islands, Costa Rica, Fiji, Guam, Marshall Islands, Palau, Panama, Russia, Samoa, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, US Virgin Islands and Vanuatu.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
