Saturday, August 5, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fiji to be a football hub: FIFA President

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has declared their intentions of creating Fiji a football ‘hub’ in the Pacific.

The head of the largest sporting body in the world made the announcement during his welcome on his first official visit to the country at the Fiji Football Association Headquarters in Vatuwaqa today.

“We are here to bring you good news, that we will continue to invest in the multi-million centre high performance academy and the stadium,” Infantino said.

“We are here to stay we are here to make football in this country grow.

“In the Oceania you have to be a hub, a football hub as well in the Pacific.”

Infantino alongside Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad also opened the King Pele Fitness Center and new Futsal Court.

Members of the diplomatic community as well as government representatives were also present.

 

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Makoi health centre to undergo temp...

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services wishes to inform the pu...
News

Council warns against price roundin...

The Consumer Council of Fiji has issued a stern warning to business...
Football

Grassroots dev is key says Australi...

Australian football legend Tim Cahill says grassroots development i...
Football

Deputy PM concerned about football ...

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Makoi health centre to undergo t...

News
The Minist...

Council warns against price roun...

News
The Consum...

Grassroots dev is key says Austr...

Football
Australian...

Deputy PM concerned about footba...

Football
The Deputy...

Waranivalu back for top of table...

Football
Rewa rep T...

Coalition Govt eager to work wit...

Football
The Coalit...

Popular News

BOG knockout stage rescheduled t...

2023 Battle of Giants
The knocko...

Drug peddlers to be sentenced to...

News
Two-men, w...

Eilish dedicates performance to ...

Entertainment
American s...

Turuva scores Panthers overpower...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Nasoko secures French 3rd Diviso...

Rugby
Olympic Ga...

Fire destroys coachworks factory...

News
A fire com...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Makoi health centre to undergo temp closure