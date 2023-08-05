Fiji to be a football hub: FIFA President

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has declared their intentions of creating Fiji a football ‘hub’ in the Pacific.

The head of the largest sporting body in the world made the announcement during his welcome on his first official visit to the country at the Fiji Football Association Headquarters in Vatuwaqa today.

“We are here to bring you good news, that we will continue to invest in the multi-million centre high performance academy and the stadium,” Infantino said.

“We are here to stay we are here to make football in this country grow.

“In the Oceania you have to be a hub, a football hub as well in the Pacific.”

Infantino alongside Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad also opened the King Pele Fitness Center and new Futsal Court.

Members of the diplomatic community as well as government representatives were also present.