Fiji to host Women’s Mini 7s tournaments

The Fiji Rugby Union will be hosting two weekends of Mini Women’s 7s tournament this month.

FRU administrator Simione Valenitabua confirmed that Fijiana 7s together with New Zealand, Australia, the USA and France will feature in the tournament.

He said France has been in the country for the past two weeks and the team has been training alongside Fijiana in Suva.

New Zealand, Australia and the USA will jet in the country by the weekend.

Valenitabua said the first Mini 7s tournament will be played on 22 and 23 at Albert Park in Suva and the second tournament will be staged on 29 and 30 at Lautoka’s Churchill Park.

He added the tournaments are part of the build-up for the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands and Oceania Qualifiers for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.