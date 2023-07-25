Fiji to play NZ, PNG in Pool games

The Digicel Fiji Under 23 side will only play against two teams in its Pool matches at the OFC Men’s Olympic Qualifier in August in New Zealand.

The Junior Bula Boys are drawn in Pool A with defending champions New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and American Samoa.

Earlier this week, American Samoa confirmed that they have opted to pull out from the tournament.

The Rob Sherman coached Fiji will open its campaign against New Zealand at 3 pm and round up their match against Papua New Guinea on 2 September at 12 midday.

Pool B includes Tonga, Samoa, Vanuatu, and the Solomon Islands.

The winner of this tournament will earn the right to represent Oceania at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

The qualifier will be held in Auckland from 27 August to 9 September at Go Media Stadium Mount Smart.