Tuesday, July 25, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fiji to play NZ, PNG in Pool games

The Digicel Fiji Under 23 side will only play against two teams in its Pool matches at the OFC Men’s Olympic Qualifier in August in New Zealand.

The Junior Bula Boys are drawn in Pool A with defending champions New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and American Samoa.

Earlier this week, American Samoa confirmed that they have opted to pull out from the tournament.

The Rob Sherman coached Fiji will open its campaign against New Zealand at 3 pm and round up their match against Papua New Guinea on 2 September at 12 midday.

Pool B includes Tonga, Samoa, Vanuatu, and the Solomon Islands.

The winner of this tournament will earn the right to represent Oceania at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

The qualifier will be held in Auckland from 27 August to 9 September at Go Media Stadium Mount Smart.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Japan helps rebuild Kadavu school

The Government of Japan has funded a new FJ$355,979 three-classroom...
News

Toddler drowns in Tailevu: Police

A one-year-old child is believed to be the country’s latest drownin...
Entertainment

Johnson makes huge donation to SAG-...

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has made a huge seven-figure donation to ...
Weightlifting

Taletawa juggles between school and...

Since starting her weightlifting journey in 2020, young weightlifte...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Japan helps rebuild Kadavu schoo...

News
The Govern...

Toddler drowns in Tailevu: Polic...

News
A one-year...

Johnson makes huge donation to S...

Entertainment
Dwayne ‘Th...

Taletawa juggles between school ...

Weightlifting
Since star...

Turaga reminds Lomaiviti of the ...

News
The Attorn...

Singer Kelly hospitalised after ...

Entertainment
Grammy awa...

Popular News

New-born Viliame gets ‘Gif...

News
Five-week-...

Police seek info on man missing ...

News
The Fiji P...

Tudravu takes stand in Bainimara...

News
Former Act...

Shakira faces second tax fraud c...

Entertainment
A court in...

Fiji is committed to formulating...

Business
Deputy Pri...

FNPF to fund professional develo...

News
The Fiji N...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Japan helps rebuild Kadavu school