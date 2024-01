Flying Fijians Captain Waisea Nayacalevu is reportedly set to depart Toulon at season end.

The 33-year-old robust utility back joined Toulon in 2022 from Stade Francais.

But after two seasons, the club has reportedly decided not to activate an additional year on his deal.

It is believed Nayacalevu has held talks with Montpellier but no deal has been signed yet.