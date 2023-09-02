Fijian trio ruled out of PNG match

The Junior Bula Boys will face Papua New Guinea in their all-important match of the OFC Men’s Olympic Qualifier 2023 in New Zealand without three key players today.

Team Manager Kartik Reddy confirmed to FijiLive that Ba defender Rahul Naresh and Navua striker Suliano Doli sustained knee injuries during their final training session on Friday afternoon while Auckland United centre-back Semi Nabenu has missed selection due to a throat infection.

Suva defender Inoke Turagalailai, Rewa’s Epeli Valevou and Nadi attacker Tuiba Batiratu are expected to replace the trio.

Fiji just needs a draw to book its spot in the semis while PNG will need a win.

The match will kick off at 3pm at Go Media Stadium in Auckland.