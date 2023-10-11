Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Fijian troops are safe, RFMF Commander assures

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) Commander, Major-General Ro Jone Kalouniwai has assured that our troops serving in the Golan Heights are safe, despite the deadly situation faced in Israel.

The Commander in a statement said the hostile situation was further away from Fijian troops both in the Sinai and Golan… more so, Fijian civilian attending the Feast of Tabernacle in Israel’s Capital Jerusalem.

“We are constantly in touch with our soldiers through both formal and informal communications and the fighting has yet to affect their postures in their respective missions,” Major-General Kalouniwai said.

“The CO in Golan Lt-Col Atonio Nagauna did visit the visiting Fijian delegation the day before the attack occurred from the Gaza Strip and reported that everyone was in high spirits.”

Meanwhile Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has urged both the Israeli Government and Hamas (Terrorist Group) to seek a peaceful resolution to the conflict and has called for an immediate cease fire to prevent further loss of life and suffering.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
