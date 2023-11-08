Wednesday, November 8, 2023
Fijiana drawn in tough Pool A for Dubai 7s

Saiasi Fuli coached Fijiana have been drawn in a tough Pool A for the HSBC Dubai 7s which will be played on the 2 and 3 December.

The Tokyo Olympics Bronze medalists winners Fijiana headlines Pool A with New Zealand Black Ferns, who won six of seven tournaments to claim their seventh series title, Great Britain and the World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series 2023 champions South Africa who join the series this season.

Defending Emirates Dubai 7s champions Australia will face Brazil, Ireland and Japan in Pool B.

Last season’s overall bronze medal winners the USA will take on France, Spain and their North American rivals Canada in Pool C.

With the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on the horizon, the HSBC Series action will be intense from start to finish with World Rugby’s revamped competition formula set to provide rugby sevens fans with more excitement and entertainment than ever before.

Under the new model, HSBC SVNS 2024 features seven regular season events plus a Grand Final.

The top eight placed teams based on cumulative series points at the conclusion of the seventh round in Singapore will secure their opportunity to compete in the new ‘winner takes all’ Grand Final in Madrid, where the women’s and men’s HSBC SVNS 2024 champions will be crowned.

Madrid will also play host to the high stakes relegation play-off competition where teams ranked ninth to 12th will join the top four teams from the World Rugby Sevens Challenger, with the top four placed teams securing their place on HSBC SVNS 2025.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
