Fijiana finish 8th in Perth 7s

Fijiana ended its campaign in a disappointing 8th place at the Perth 7s in Australia this evening.

The Saiasi Fuli coached side was eliminated by Ireland in the quarterfinals yesterday and faced Canada in the seventh place playoff.

The Canadians were a class apart and scored quick first half tries through Krissy Scurfield and Olivia Apps in a space of a minute to lead 12-0 at the break.

Ilisapeci Delaiwau scored a run-away try for Fijiana early in the second half but all chances of a comeback were ruined when Charity Williams and Asia Hogan-Rochester scored two tries in succession for Canada.