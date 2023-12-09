Saturday, December 9, 2023
Fijiana makes flying start in Cape Town

Fijiana kick started their campaign in the HSBC SVNS Cape Town 7s today with an impressive 36-12 victory over Japan.

The Olympic Games bronze medalists scored two quick fire tries through Adi Vani Buleki and Alowesi Nakoci with a single conversion from Lavenia Cavuru to take a lead with three minutes gone.

Japan managed to hold possession for the first time in the game soon after and with it also scored their first try of the game through Yume Hirano in  the fifth minute with Wakaba Hara adding the conversion.

Fijiana closed off the half with a third try to former track-star Younis Bese in the eighth minute with Cavuru converting to bring the points to 19-7 at the break.

The South Sea islanders began the second spell as they did with two more tries through Cavuru getting her first and Buleki getting her brace to put them up 29-7 on 11 minutes.

Ana Maria Naimasi scored their sixth try of the match on 14 minutes with substitute Viniana Riwai converting.

Japan’s Mayu Yoshino would score a consolation try after the full-time whistle.

Fiji face Spain in their next game at 9.44pm.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
