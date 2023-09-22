Friday, September 22, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fijiana posts big win over Australia

Fijiana wrapped up the opening day of the Mini International Women’s 7s Tournament at Albert Park in Suva with an impressive 34-12 win over Australia.

The Saiasi Fuli coached side recorded two wins and a loss and is second in the standing behind New Zealand who had a perfect day and bagged wins in all three appearances.

Fiji lost its opening match 22-5 to the Kiwis before bouncing back to outclass France 29-7 and then accounting for the Aussies who are here with most of their development players.

The tournament continues tomorrow.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Ba holds Rewa as Lautoka clinches D...

Lautoka has clinched the 2023 Digicel Fiji Premier League title aft...
News

Toganivalu appointed Acting FICAC C...

Acting Director of Public Prosecutions, Ratu David Toganivalu has b...
Rugby

Fijiana always put us under pressur...

New Zealand Women’s 7s Captain Sarah Hirini says Fijiana 7s always ...
Rugby

$50k boost for Flying Fijians

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians received a $50,000 financial boost fr...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Ba holds Rewa as Lautoka clinche...

Football
Lautoka ha...

Toganivalu appointed Acting FICA...

News
Acting Dir...

Fijiana always put us under pres...

Rugby
New Zealan...

$50k boost for Flying Fijians

Rugby
The Fiji W...

Turner sues Jonas over kids̵...

Entertainment
Singer Joe...

Amrit is Fiji’s envoy to A...

News
People's A...

Popular News

Charitar heads Navua into BOG fi...

2023 Battle of Giants
Nippy mark...

Fijiana registers first win in M...

Rugby
Fijiana ou...

Batch 2/89 marks 34-years of ser...

News
The Fiji P...

14 children diagnosed with HIV/A...

News
The transm...

Pacific Cup for November

Football
New Zealan...

Ba wins inaugural Women’s ...

2023 Battle of Giants
Ba won the...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Ba holds Rewa as Lautoka clinches DFPL title