Fijiana posts big win over Australia

Fijiana wrapped up the opening day of the Mini International Women’s 7s Tournament at Albert Park in Suva with an impressive 34-12 win over Australia.

The Saiasi Fuli coached side recorded two wins and a loss and is second in the standing behind New Zealand who had a perfect day and bagged wins in all three appearances.

Fiji lost its opening match 22-5 to the Kiwis before bouncing back to outclass France 29-7 and then accounting for the Aussies who are here with most of their development players.

The tournament continues tomorrow.