Fijiana ramp up preps for Dubai 7s 

The Saiasi Fuli coached Fijiana 7s team is ramping up preparations for the upcoming 2024 HSBC series set to commence with Dubai 7s to be played on 2 and 3 December.

After qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics, Fuli said they have shifted their focus on Dubai 7s with a 16-member squad thoroughly training for the series opener.

“We cannot wait to hit the road for the Dubai and Cape Town 7s, following our successful qualification for the Olympic Games.”

The team has been in camp since October, which includes the recruitment and training of new talents for the broader squad.

Fuli said the players are fit and physically ready as they have been making sure no stone is left unturned during pre-season.

With half of the extended squad representing Fiji at the 17th Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands, the second group has undergone a week-long training in Suva.

“Having two teams is good for us because it shows the depth that we have compared to the past two seasons. Now we have a wider pool to pick players from and will be able to rotate as well.”

Fijiana is drawn in Pool A with New Zealand, Great Britain and South Africa.