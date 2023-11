Playmaker Ana Naimasi scored a second half hat-trick as Fijiana registered an impressive 40-5 win over Tonga in their second match of the Oceania 7s at the Ballymore Stadium in Brisbane today.

Fiji narrowly led 14-5 at halftime via Vani Buleki and Reapi Uluinasau tries but upped its game in the second half with Naimasi ruling the show.

Buleki scored her second and another of Fiji’s try towards the end of the match.

Fijiana will face American Samoa in its final pool match at 4.18pm tomorrow.