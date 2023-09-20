Fijians in Wallaroos for O’Reilly Cup

Two Fijian players have been named in the Wallaroos’ confirmed 30 player squad for the O’Reilly Cup and the inaugural WXV to be played this month and October.

Wallaroos head coach Jay Tregonning has named NSW Waratahs lock-forwards Sera Naiqama and Brumbies loose forward Tabua Tuinakauvadra in the squad after their impressive performance in the Super W and Pacific Four series.

Naiqama currently has 10 international caps to her name while Tuinakauvadra has had only one cap.

Tregonning has named four debutants, with Reds back Mel Wilks called into the squad and she is joined by Waratahs trio Brianna Hoy, Desiree Miller and Leilani Nathan.

Wallaroos captain Piper Duck will remain on the sidelines after ankle surgery, with Michaela Leonard set to retain the captaincy.

The team will assemble at the Ballymore National Rugby Training Centre in Brisbane on Friday before travelling to Hamilton in New Zealand to face the Black Ferns in the O’Reilly Cup on the 30th of this month.

This will be followed by the WXV opener against England on 20 October before facing France on 28 and Wales on 3 November.

Wallaroos– Forwards: Emily Chancellor, Bree-Anna Cheatham, Annabelle Codey, Brianna Hoy, Eva Karpani, Atasi Lafai, Kaitlan Leaney, Michaela Leonard (c), Ashley Marsters, Tania Naden, Sera Naiqama, Leilani Nathan, Bridie O’Gorman, Emily Robinson, Adiana Talakai, Tabua Tuinakauvadra.

Backs: Lori Cramer, Carys Dallinger, Georgina Friedrichs, Jasmin Huriwai, Arabella McKenzie, Desiree Miller, Faitala Moleka, Layne Morgan, Trilleen Pomare, Cecilia Smith, Maya Stewart, Melanie Wilks, Ivania.

Utility: Siokapesi Palu