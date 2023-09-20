Wednesday, September 20, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fijians in Wallaroos for O’Reilly Cup

Photo Courtesy: Rugby Australia

Two Fijian players have been named in the Wallaroos’ confirmed 30 player squad for the O’Reilly Cup and the inaugural WXV to be played this month and October.

Wallaroos head coach Jay Tregonning has named NSW Waratahs lock-forwards Sera Naiqama and Brumbies loose forward Tabua Tuinakauvadra in the squad after their impressive performance in the Super W and Pacific Four series.

Naiqama currently has 10 international caps to her name while Tuinakauvadra has had only one cap.

Tregonning has named four debutants, with Reds back Mel Wilks called into the squad and she is joined by Waratahs trio Brianna Hoy, Desiree Miller and Leilani Nathan.

Wallaroos captain Piper Duck will remain on the sidelines after ankle surgery, with Michaela Leonard set to retain the captaincy.

The team will assemble at the Ballymore National Rugby Training Centre in Brisbane on Friday before travelling to Hamilton in New Zealand to face the Black Ferns in the O’Reilly Cup on the 30th of this month.

This will be followed by the WXV opener against England on 20 October before facing France on 28 and Wales on 3 November.

Wallaroos– Forwards: Emily Chancellor, Bree-Anna Cheatham, Annabelle Codey, Brianna Hoy, Eva Karpani, Atasi Lafai, Kaitlan Leaney, Michaela Leonard (c), Ashley Marsters, Tania Naden, Sera Naiqama, Leilani Nathan, Bridie O’Gorman, Emily Robinson, Adiana Talakai, Tabua Tuinakauvadra.

Backs: Lori Cramer, Carys Dallinger, Georgina Friedrichs, Jasmin Huriwai, Arabella McKenzie, Desiree Miller, Faitala Moleka, Layne Morgan, Trilleen Pomare, Cecilia Smith, Maya Stewart, Melanie Wilks, Ivania.

Utility: Siokapesi Palu

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Entertainment

Rihanna reveals son Riot Rose’s fac...

The "Umbrella" singer Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are introducing their ...
Rugby

Impossible is nothing: Radradra

Sublime Flying Fijian utility back Semi Radradra says nothing out o...
Rugby

We improved on traditional areas: R...

Flying Fijians coach Simon Raiwalui says his side's win over the Wa...
News

UN Secretary-General lauds Fiji`s c...

The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has expressed...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Rihanna reveals son Riot Rose’s ...

Entertainment
The "Umbre...

Impossible is nothing: Radradra...

Rugby
Sublime Fl...

We improved on traditional areas...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

UN Secretary-General lauds Fiji`...

News
The United...

Education is our cornerstone: Ga...

News
Acting Pri...

Voss to appear in court next mon...

News
The matter...

Popular News

Vunivalu expecting no favours fr...

Rugby
Suva-born ...

Montoya scores as Warriors progr...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Flying Fijians 8th in RWC rankin...

Rugby
Fiji has m...

Police IDC to be held in Labasa

Football
The annual...

Ba wins inaugural Women’s ...

2023 Battle of Giants
Ba won the...

Fijian referees officiate in U16...

Sports
Two Fijian...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Australia Women’s 7s team