Fiji FA holds largest camp for future Kulas

Fiji Football Association’s Technical Centre in Ba is currently hosting a groundbreaking camp for 45 young players, featuring a unique blend of training and bonding activities.

Fiji FA has gathered a mix of under-19, under-16, and Fiji Kulas team players, including promising youngsters like U16 skipper Kasinita Taufa Tabua, U19 skipper and key Fiji Kulas player Adi Litia Bakaniceva, for an extensive camp aimed at nurturing the country’s future football talents.

Technical Director, Timo Jankowski outlined the dual objectives of the camp.

“The purpose of this camp is to develop the player individually to reach their full potential, and we want the girls to have a good bond with each other from a young age,” Jankowski explained.

This holistic approach extends beyond the field with various activities planned, including movie sessions and swimming in the river.

“We call this holistic player development so that the girls can know each other properly and coordinate well because hopefully someday these girls can go to the women’s World Cup in the future and represent the country,” he said.

This is the largest camp of its kind organized by the FijiFA, featuring experienced staff roster for a safeguarded and supportive environment.

Notably, the staff includes senior Fiji Kula players and FijiFA development officers Aliza Hussein and Louisa Simmons, as well as experienced professionals like strength and conditioning coach Noel Augustine.

One of the creative challenges the camp has turned into an advantage is the age range of participants, spanning from 2004 to 2011-born players. Jankowski emphasized the positive impact of this diversity,

“The older girls look after the young ones, and the young girls get really inspired when they get to train with the older ones,” illustrating the camp’s successful dynamic.

