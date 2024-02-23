Saturday, February 24, 2024
Wrong and convoluted actions: Bainimarama

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has lashed out at the Coalition Government for the second time saying its latest attempt to explain away its intervention at the International Court of Justice is as wrong and convoluted as the intervention itself.

Responding to Bainimarama’s statement yesterday, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said Fiji’s intended presentation at the International Court of Justice in The Hague specifically responds to the December 2022 United Nations General Assembly Resolution, which was adopted well before the Hamas assault on Israel, last October.

However, Bainimarama said that: “Far more telling is what this statement doesn’t say: that the Fijian Coalition Government believes it knows better than international institutions and experts of law (and the legal teams of every other nation on earth).

Bainimarama added this isn’t just an embarrassment; it’s a licence for lawless violence.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Rabuka said: “… in upholding its principled position on matters that impact the core values, Fiji will continue to stand for what is right for the dignity of humankind.”

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com

