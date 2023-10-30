Monday, October 30, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fiji’s reputation has been dented: NFP

The National Federation Party has written to the Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka expressing its concerns on Fiji’s vote at the United Nations Emergency Session on a resolution calling for a truce and to allow for humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

NFP General-Secretary, Kamal Iyer said the party believes Fiji’s reputation as a regional leader has been dented by its vote against the resolution brought forward by the Jordanians.

Iyer said NFP has the right to disagree on issues and policies of the Coalition Government, which in its view hurt our reputation as a nation.

He said this is against the objectives and principles of the Party.

“We know and understand that we are part of the Coalition government and the principles of collective Cabinet and Parliamentary responsibility.”

“But this should not in any way prevent us from speaking out on issues as a political party, especially those that are contrary to our long held views on human rights, and humanitarianism.”

“We strongly disagree with Fiji’s stance in the UN on this issue that has spiralled out of control and is resulting in the killing of civilians and children. Fiji also had the option of abstaining, but it did not.”

“Any nation has the right to defend itself against terrorism. Israel is no exception. But it must not result in inhumane treatment by both Israel and Hamas civilians and children or denial of essential supplies like food, water and medicine.”

Iyer said their stance on the matter is in no way undermining the Coalition Government or its leadership team.

He added that the Party Leader and Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad has also written to both Coalition leaders Manoa Kamikamica and Viliame Gavoka, on the matter.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Uluinasau misses out on top honor

Fijiana star Reapi Uluinasau missed out on the Women's 7s Player of...
News

Uncle held over sexual assault of s...

A man has been further remanded in custody for raping two sisters o...
News

Fiji withdraws support on human rig...

The Government has announced its withdrawal from being a party to t...
News

Impacts on human rights determined

The Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission recently undert...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Uluinasau misses out on top hono...

Rugby
Fijiana st...

Uncle held over sexual assault o...

News
A man has ...

Fiji withdraws support on human ...

News
The Govern...

Impacts on human rights determin...

News
The Human ...

Ba confirms Pacific Cup particip...

Football
Ba Preside...

Savea crowned World 15s Player o...

Rugby
New Zealan...

Popular News

Ba confirms Pacific Cup particip...

Football
Ba Preside...

Rebranded Pacific Nations Cup an...

Rugby
A new annu...

Turuva, Kautoga ruled out of PNG...

NRL
Star winge...

Champs Ba in tough Futsal IDC gr...

Football
Defending ...

Brown sued for beating a man in ...

Entertainment
One of the...

Impacts on human rights determin...

News
The Human ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Uluinasau misses out on top honor