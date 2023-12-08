FIU director to retire at month end

After a remarkable tenure of dedication and commitment, Director of the Fiji Financial Intelligence Unit Razim Buksh will retire on 31 December 2023 after 36 years in various executive and senior positions.

The Governor of the Reserve Bank of Fiji and the National AML Council will manage the appointment of the new director.

As part of FIU’s executive succession plan, Caroline Pickering (FIU Manager Policy) and Esther Sue (FIU Manager Intelligence) will act as director FIU from January 2024 until the substantive appointment is announced.

Buksh will leave behind a big imprint in the nation’s regulatory, financial system, and law enforcement landscape.

The outgoing Director has worked for the Reserve Bank of Fiji for the past 36 years in various executive and senior positions, and was appointed the Director of Fiji’s Financial Intelligence Unit in January 2006.

Over the past three decades, Buksh has demonstrated his excellent leadership skills, leading efforts to combat financial crimes and strengthen the confidence and integrity of Fiji’s financial systems.

He dedicated his entire career and loyal service to the Reserve Bank in diverse roles, climbing up the hierarchy as a technical officer in domestic market and currency operations, fraud investigator, senior bank examiner, and FIU team leader.

Buksh was appointed the first director of the newly established FIU in January 2006, the position he held until his retirement.

RBF Governor, Ariff Ali on behalf of the Board, Executive Management and Team RBF, extended his appreciation for Buksh’s long and dedicated service to the Bank and the Fiji Financial Intelligence Unit.