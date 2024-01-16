Flash flooding in parts of Central Division

Flash flooding has been recorded in parts of the Central Division this morning after continuous heavy rain from last night.

Members of the public are advised to be vigilant and adhere to advisories issued by the relevant authorities.

The National Disaster Management Office continues to call on the general public and motorists to stay away and refrain from attempting to cross through these flooded roads, crossings, bridges, and walkways.

NDMO teams on the ground continue to closely monitor the current weather situation as water levels continue to rise in Waidina River, Wainibuka River and Waimanu River.