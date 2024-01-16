Tuesday, January 16, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Flash flooding in parts of Central Division

Flash flooding has been recorded in parts of the Central Division this morning after continuous heavy rain from last night.

Members of the public are advised to be vigilant and adhere to advisories issued by the relevant authorities.

The National Disaster Management Office continues to call on the general public and motorists to stay away and refrain from attempting to cross through these flooded roads, crossings, bridges, and walkways.

NDMO teams on the ground continue to closely monitor the current weather situation as water levels continue to rise in Waidina River, Wainibuka River and Waimanu River.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Entertainment

Rebel Wilson opens up about regaini...

Rebel Wilson is being transparent about regaining weight after her ...
Entertainment

Hanu Man soars high in global box o...

Hanu Man, a Telugu-language superhero film, is winning hearts at th...
News

Fiji joins coalition of Trade Minis...

Fiji has officially joined the Coalition of Trade Ministers on Clim...
Rugby

Butler creates history, joins Brumb...

23-year-old Joanne Butler has created history by becoming the first...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Rebel Wilson opens up about rega...

Entertainment
Rebel Wils...

Hanu Man soars high in global bo...

Entertainment
Hanu Man, ...

Fiji joins coalition of Trade Mi...

News
Fiji has o...

Butler creates history, joins Br...

Rugby
23-year-ol...

Hooper to miss Perth Sevens

Rugby
Michael Ho...

Bail conditions reinstated for S...

News
The Magist...

Popular News

Tietjens to be inducted in Walk ...

Rugby
Legendary ...

Tupac Shakur murder suspect gets...

Entertainment
A Nevada j...

Drua women to assemble at month ...

Rugby
Fijian Dru...

Aquatic and Hockey centres reope...

Sports
The Damoda...

Norton to fly in on Wednesday

Rugby
McDonald’s...

7s players emulate game scenario...

Rugby
The Fiji A...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Entertainment

Rebel Wilson opens up about regaining 30 pounds