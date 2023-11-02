Flying Fijians bonus paid out: Valenitabua

Fiji Rugby Union interim administrator Simione Valenitabua has confirmed that all bonus payments to the Flying Fijians players have been paid out after the quarterfinals of the Rugby World Cup in France.

Valenitabua said the first batch of non-taxable incentive package of $5,000 for each player, coach and support staff was paid in August for participating in the World Cup.

He also confirmed the cabinet approved second payment package of $5,000 per member of the Fiji Rugby Team, coaches and support staff for qualifying for the 2023 Rugby World Cup quarterfinals was paid out two weeks ago.

Through the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Fiji Government’s announced bonus reward was deposited into the account of the players, coaches and support staff immediately before they played England.

Despite going down 30-24 to England, Valenitabua said the entire team has made Fiji proud and brought joy, smiles and hope to all Fijians after featuring in the quarterfinals for the first time in 16 years and only the third time in history.