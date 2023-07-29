Flying Fijians register second win in PNC

A dominant first half display saw the Fiji Water Flying Fijians beat Samoa 33-19 in their second match of the Pacific Nations Cup at Apia Park today.

The Fijians made a perfect start and scored three quick tries in the opening twenty minutes.

Hooker Tevita Ikanivere scored the first try in the 7th minute with a pick and go effort and Caleb Muntz missed the conversion.

Debutant outside centre Iosefo Masi dived in for Fiji’s second try after combing well in midfield with Captain Semi Radradra and finding space to find his way to the try-line.

Muntz was successful with his conversion as Fiji led 12-0.

Ikanivere got his second try of the match in the 19th minute after a big lineout drive from the Fijians but Muntz missed the conversion

The Samoans got on the scoreboard through a well-executed try from veteran fly-half Christian Leali’ifano but a successful penalty by Muntz saw the Fijians go up by 20-5.

Winger Kalaveti Ravouvou set up Salesitino Ravutaumada for Fiji’s fourth try and the speed merchant sprinted his way to the try-line untouched.

Muntz successfully converted and kicked another penalty as the visitors opened up a 30-5 lead at halftime.

Halfback Simione Kuruvoli was replaced by Peni Matawalu at the commencement of the second half.

The host improved their performance and scored two brilliant tries through winger Tumia Manu and Captain Fritz Lee to keep the pressure on the Fijians while another successful penalty by Muntz saw the Fijians take a 33-19 lead which stayed on till the final whistle.

The Simon Raiwalui coached Fijians are the only unbeaten team in the competition after two rounds and will play Japan in their next match.