Tuesday, July 4, 2023
Flying Fijians will be pushed to their limits: Raiwalui

FIJI Water Flying Fijian Head Coach Simon Raiwalui says his aim in the build up to the Pacific Nations Cup and warm up matches before the Rugby World Cup is to put his players to the sword mentally and physically.

The former Fijian test lock forward says selection will be based on merit whilst in camp and not on past performances.

“We are going to push them,” Raiwalui said after their training breather in Welagi, Taveuni this morning.

“We are going to push them as far as possible and we are not going to put any limitations on where we want to finish.”

Raiwalui said the benchmark would be the upcoming Pacific Nations Cup against Tonga, Samoa and Japan.

“First thing is first, we have our preparation in Fiji and we have to take care of business there (PNC).

“If we prepare ourselves well, and right physically and mentally the results will come itself.” he said.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
