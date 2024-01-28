FNPF forum to provide clarity on decisions

The Fiji National Provident Fund will be holding its Annual Member Forum next month to provide clarity on operational and investment decisions.

Fund chief executive Viliame Vodonaivalu said the Forum will also enable them to correct the misinformation shared and accepted in public spaces, especially on social media.

He said they will engage with members, pensioners and employers during the forum, with a key part being the presentation of the annual report for the 2023 financial year.

“The forum is a legislated event and allows direct engagement with our key stakeholders. It is an opportunity for much-needed conversations on pertinent issues.

“We welcome the scrutiny during the forum and members, pensioners and employers interested in attending the Forums are encouraged to mark the dates to ensure they do not miss out on this annual event.”

The Forum will commence in Ba on 7 February.

The schedule is as follows: