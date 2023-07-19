Wednesday, July 19, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Foley shoots warning on Tonga backline

Former Wallabies fly-half Bernard Foley has shot off a warning in regard to the depth of Tonga’s backline.

Foley felt the brunt end recapping Austalia A’s 27-21 loss to the Ikale Tahi at Teufaiva Stadium over the weekend.

“We knew it was going to be a physical match, they really gave it to us at the start and put us under pressure,” Foley said.

With the return of former internationals Charles Piutau, Malakai Fekitoa and Israel Folau, Foley said they were blindsided by the heaviness and edge on the Tongan offense.

“We came up against a really quality side in Tonga with plenty of strike weapons in their backline.”

Foley however hinted an early block to the Tonga attack maybe key.

“We weren’t able to stop them early on and we paid for that.”

Meanwhile the Ikale Tahi will arrive in Fiji tomorrow.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Heavy rain to affect Fiji group fro...

A trough of low pressure with associated clouds and rain to the nor...
News

Tudravu takes stand in Bainimarama,...

Former Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu told the Suva...
News

IOM backs Fiji’s border management ...

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) is working close...
Entertainment

Swift is first female with most No....

Taylor Swift is breaking records by making records. The supersta...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Heavy rain to affect Fiji group ...

News
A trough o...

Tudravu takes stand in Bainimara...

News
Former Act...

IOM backs Fiji’s border manageme...

News
The Intern...

Swift is first female with most ...

Entertainment
Taylor Swi...

Ariana and Dalton split after 2 ...

Entertainment
Ariana Gra...

Public alert issued against recr...

Business
A public a...

Popular News

Bala to present evidence in next...

2023-24 National Budget
The Speake...

Lautoka Port included in SCHS

Business
Exporting ...

PM Rabuka receives new bravery m...

News
Prime Mini...

Fijiana 7s stars lead scorers...

Rugby
Rhinos Log...

Teba stars for Serevi’s Rhinos i...

Rugby
Fiji 7s pl...

Man dies as vehicle crashes into...

News
A 46-year-...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Heavy rain to affect Fiji group from tomorrow