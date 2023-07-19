Foley shoots warning on Tonga backline

Former Wallabies fly-half Bernard Foley has shot off a warning in regard to the depth of Tonga’s backline.

Foley felt the brunt end recapping Austalia A’s 27-21 loss to the Ikale Tahi at Teufaiva Stadium over the weekend.

“We knew it was going to be a physical match, they really gave it to us at the start and put us under pressure,” Foley said.

With the return of former internationals Charles Piutau, Malakai Fekitoa and Israel Folau, Foley said they were blindsided by the heaviness and edge on the Tongan offense.

“We came up against a really quality side in Tonga with plenty of strike weapons in their backline.”

Foley however hinted an early block to the Tonga attack maybe key.

“We weren’t able to stop them early on and we paid for that.”

Meanwhile the Ikale Tahi will arrive in Fiji tomorrow.