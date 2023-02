The HFC Bank Stadium in Suva will host the two-legged OFC Champions League National play-off between DPL champs Rewa and runners-up Suva this month.

Suva will play Rewa at 7pm in the first leg on the 23rd.

The second leg between Suva and Rewa will be played at 3 pm on the 26th.

Meanwhile, the OFC Champions League will be played from 14-27 May in Vanuatu.